OU Softball: Giselle Juarez, Jocelyn Alo, Grace Green named to USA Softball Player of the Year watch list

  • Updated
Juarez

Junior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez pitches the ball in the first game against Alabama June 1.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Senior pitcher Giselle Juarez, junior outfielder Jocelyn Alo and utility Grace Green were named to the USA Softball Player of the Year watch list on Wednesday.

Juarez, who was named the 2019 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, finished the season ranked second in OU career history in opponent batting average with .151 and strikeouts per seven innings pitched with 10.11 and ninth in ERA with 1.39.

Alo finished the 2019 season with a .379 batting average and slammed home 16 home runs. In 2019, she earned second team All-American honors and was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2018. 

Green, who was named the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year boasted a .359 batting average and hit 17 home runs last season. 

The Sooners open their season at 6 p.m. on February 6th in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against Nevada.

