OU softball: Giselle Juarez, Jocelyn Alo, Grace Green named preseason All-Americans

Sophomore right fielder Jocelyn Alo throws the ball in the second game against Alabama June 2.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Three Sooners have been named preseason All-Americans for the 2020 season by Softball America.

Senior pitcher Giselle Juarez and junior outfielder Jocelyn Alo were named to the first team, while sophomore utility Grace Green was named to the second team. 

Juarez, who was named the 2019 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, finished the season ranked second in OU career history in opponent batting average with .151 and strikeouts per seven innings pitched with 10.11 and ninth in ERA with 1.39.

Alo finished the 2019 season with a .379 batting average and slammed home 16 home runs. In 2019, she earned second team All-American honors and was named the NFCA Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2018. 

Green, who was named the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year boasted a .359 batting average and hit 17 home runs last season. 

The Sooners are expecting big seasons out of their stars after finishing second in the Women’s College World Series in 2019.

The Sooners open their season on 6 p.m. on February 6th in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico against Nevada.

