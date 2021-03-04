OU softball: Giselle 'G' Juarez dominates Arizona State, takes 'huge step' against former team

Redshirt senior Giselle “G” Juarez looked for the sign from senior catcher Lynnsie Elam.
Juarez went into her motion and fired a fastball toward the plate. Arizona State designated player Alli Tatnall swung and popped the ball straight up in the air. Elam circled under it and squeezed the ball into her glove to send the Sooners into the top of the seventh inning.
For some, it looked like an ordinary putout, but Juarez had just finished her sixth shutout inning against her former team, No. 11 Arizona State. Juarez transferred to OU in November 2018 after two seasons with the Sun Devils. Three seasons later, the Glendale, Arizona, native nearly went the distance against her old squad while giving up just one walk and striking out 10.
Juarez’s performance was critical to OU keeping its undefeated season alive, and after getting Tatnall out to end the inning, she walked back to the dugout with the swagger of the “G” of old.
“It was the best she has looked,” head coach Patty Gasso said in a Wednesday press conference. “One of the highlights of the weekend to me was seeing Giselle pitch against Arizona State. It was a pivotal game for her to get her back into another level of competitive spirit. I wasn’t quite sure if she was ready for it, but she wanted the ball and did a great job.”
Juarez has accolades that not many collegiate pitchers can compete with. In her first three years of college she was twice named an National Fastpitch Coaches Association First-Team All-American and led the Sooners to the final game of the 2019 Women’s College World Series.
Unfortunately, the shortened 2020 season brought a bicep injury Juarez’s way, and it’s been a battle for her to get back to her old self. Against ASU however, Juarez proved she’s still one of college softball's elite.
“I would say she is 75 percent back,” Gasso said. “It is a slow progress. It has been awhile since she has been in a dogfight like that. It was a huge step in getting her back to championship form and for her to progress this season.”
Juarez’s start against ASU almost didn’t happen. Gasso knew the stout ASU lineup could put runs on the scoreboard in a hurry, and almost gave the start to senior Shannon Saile instead. As she was debating it with her staff, Juarez, and Saile, she said when asked about the opportunity, Juarez responded with four words.
"I want the ball."
That attitude is what many coaches covet from their ace and what allowed Juarez to shine against her former team. Gasso talked about the emotions of giving Juarez the start in the circle and how her determination pushed her above the competition.
“I was really uncertain about how she would handle it, but she handled it with control, grace and everything we needed from her,” Gasso said. “That really elevated her to another level.”
Moving forward, the Sooners know Juarez is up for any challenge after seeing her performance against the Sun Devils. The road ahead will be tough, marked by a strong Big 12 schedule with three teams currently in the top ten. Juarez could be the key to OU winning those tough games, and Gasso takes confidence in having her in the circle.
“She looked dominant,” Gasso said. “She still has a lot of work to do but the important thing is she is out there playing pain free.”
