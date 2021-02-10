OU softball: Freshmen Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, Nicole May set to make immediate impact for Sooners

The Sooners held their first media availability of the season Wednesday, and head coach Patty Gasso talked about the immediate impact of three freshmen in Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings and Nicole May.
Coleman was the consensus number one ranked recruit in the 2020 class out of The Colony, Texas and has the ability to play all over the field. She finished her high school career with 279 career hits, 261 runs, a .702 batting average, and 209 stolen bases.
Coleman’s primary position in high school was shortstop, but given that she’s left-handed, Gasso alluded that she might play first base or centerfield depending on the Sooners’ lineup.
“Jayda can do everything.” Gasso said. “I could put her at short, first, second, the outfield, she probably could pitch too. She is a good hitter with great speed, just an all-around natural athlete. Probably one of the most natural athletes I have ever seen.”
Jennings hails from San Pedro, California and comes to Oklahoma as the 2020 California Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. She finished her high school career with a .581 batting average to go with 111 hits, 61 RBIs, and 16 home runs. She will look to make her impact felt immediately, most-likely playing second base and hitting towards the top of the lineup.
“She looks like she will be getting a lot of playing time at second but she can play short too,” Gasso said. “She can do a lot of things for us. She will be in the top part of the lineup and can hit for pure power. She has a clean, beautiful swing.”
May joins the Sooners from Pleasanton, California and was the California 2019 Gatorade Softball Player of the Year. As a junior, she compiled a 24-0 record, 0.32 ERA, and registered 246 strikeouts and 13 walks in 151 innings pitched.
She will look to add depth to OU’s starting pitching rotation, vying with senior Gisele “G” Juarez and Shannon Saile for innings. Gasso even said she considers May a “seasoned veteran for such a young kid.”
Oklahoma signed five freshmen in its 2020 class, with pitcher Paige Knight and infielder Zaida Puni joining Coleman, Jennings, and May. Gasso talked about the talent and abilities of both Puni and Knight, but cited different reasons they wouldn’t be seeing the field as early.
Gasso compared Puni to senior Jocelyn Alo, but said offseason injuries have slowed down her development. Gasso also talked about the potential Knight shows on the mound, but said she is still adjusting to the speed of the game.
Gasso has never been afraid to play freshmen and has demonstrated that throughout her time at OU. One prime example last year was her utilization of Kinzie Hansen.
Hansen committed to the Sooners as a catcher but with returning starter Lynnsie Elam coming back, it looked like she might have to wait her turn. Gasso knew Hansen was too talented offensively to keep her bat out of the lineup, so she moved her to first base. Hansen ended up leading the Sooners with 26 RBIs, ranked second on the team with 31 hits and 11 walks, and ranked fourth on the team with a .413 batting average.
Now, the new trio of star freshmen has the potential to make the same early impact as Hansen. With Coleman and Jennings likely in the lineup and May available in the circle if called upon, the Sooners will open their 2021 season at 11 a.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 11 against UTEP in El Paso.
“In terms of freshmen, we have some franchise game-changing type players.” Gasso said. “It’s really just a coach’s dream.”
