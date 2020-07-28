OU softball: Former Sooners pitcher Paige Parker joins Tulsa coaching staff

Former Oklahoma left-hander Paige Parker has joined Tulsa as its pitching coach, the team announced Tuesday. Parker spent the 2019 season as a volunteer assistant coach for the Sooners.
Strimple Adds Paige Parker to Coaching Staff https://t.co/votlNh2xBI— Tulsa Softball (@TulsaSoftball) July 28, 2020
In her four years with the Sooners from 2015–18, Parker finished second in OU history in career win percentage at .872 and 123 wins, and was instrumental in the Sooners' back-to-back Women's College World Series titles in 2016 and 2017.
"Oklahoma has become a second home to me," Parker said in Tuesday's press release. "I cannot wait to get started this fall, working with our student-athletes in their pursuit of becoming the best person, student and athlete they can be."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.