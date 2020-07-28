You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU softball: Former Sooners pitcher Paige Parker joins Tulsa coaching staff

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Softball Parker

Then-senior left handed pitcher Paige Parker points to home plate May 31, 2018.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

Former Oklahoma left-hander Paige Parker has joined Tulsa as its pitching coach, the team announced Tuesday. Parker spent the 2019 season as a volunteer assistant coach for the Sooners.

In her four years with the Sooners from 2015–18, Parker finished second in OU history in career win percentage at .872 and 123 wins, and was instrumental in the Sooners' back-to-back Women's College World Series titles in 2016 and 2017.

"Oklahoma has become a second home to me," Parker said in Tuesday's press release. "I cannot wait to get started this fall, working with our student-athletes in their pursuit of becoming the best person, student and athlete they can be."

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments