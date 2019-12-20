OU softball: Former Sooner Paige Lowary announces retirement

Former Sooner left handed pitcher Paige Lowary announced her retirement from softball via Twitter Friday.
will add videos to the thread, but thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V2Zx4pefNY— paige lowary (@paigelowary) December 20, 2019
Lowary posted a thread of photos and videos from her softball career, along with a letter in which she articulated how much softball has meant to her.
An Iowa native, Lowary transferred to OU from Missouri after her sophomore year. The southpaw amassed a career 2.53 earned run average and a 69-20 win-loss record between the two schools.
As a junior on OU's 2017 NCAA Championship team, Lowary racked up 11 saves while working primarily as a reliever. Lowary's senior year was also phenomenal, as she recorded a minuscule 1.09 earned run average along with seven more saves. Lowary holds the OU program record for career saves with 18.
Following her stellar senior season in 2018, Lowary was drafted No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bandits in the National Pro Fastpitch College Draft, while also becoming a member of Team USA.
While Lowary did not declare any post-retirement plans, whatever she chooses to do next, she believes she is well prepared thanks to her time on the diamond.
"Thank you for teaching me to believe in myself," Lowary said in one of the videos she posted in which she reads a letter to Softball. "Because of you, I no longer doubt myself because through triumph or trial I know that I am growing."
"Though you are not who I am, you have made me who I am..."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.