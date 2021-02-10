OU softball: Eliyah and Alycia Flores leave team, Giselle Juarez finally healthy — 3 takeaways before season opener

OU softball head coach Patty Gasso held her preseason press conference on Wednesday, just over 24 hours before the Sooners will play in their first game since March 7 of last year.
The Sooners had a record of 20-4 during the 2020 season and were on pace to return to the postseason before the season was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19. Gasso and the Sooners begin the 2021 season at 11 p.m. CT on Thursday against UTEP in El Paso.
Here’s three takeaways from the press conference:
Flores sisters’ departure
After the 2020 season was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, junior utility Eliyah and freshman outfielder Alycia Flores were expected to have even bigger roles heading into the 2021 season. However, their names were removed from the 2021 roster during the preseason. Asked about their status with the team, Gasso gave a statement about their departure.
“They did move on,” said Gasso. “It’s a pretty crowded roster, and if you don’t see where you fit, that makes a lot of kids want to look for something else that might be a better fit. I think they both want to find a place where they could go together.”
Eliyah started in all 24 games at third base as a junior in 2020. She finished the season with 10 hits, 10 runs and six RBIs while also earning a .970 fielding percentage. Alycia started in 18 games and finished the season with 14 hits, seven runs and six RBIs while registering a .304 batting average as a freshman.
“As far as I know they haven’t put their names in the (transfer) portal,” said Gasso. “I think they’re just waiting it out in the spring and will see what pops up in the summer.”
Giselle “G” Juarez’s health
Star redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez had been dealing with a bicep injury during the offseason, which kept her from practicing for several months. Recently, the Glendale, Arizona native has been able to practice in full swing as the season approaches.
“It feels like it's been 10 years since I’ve seen her pitch,” Gasso said, “But we did the right thing, the doctors made the right calls and Giselle did the right thing as well.”
Juarez played a key role in helping the Sooners make it to the Women’s College World Series in 2019, registering a 1.39 ERA along with a 28-4 record in 32 starts. She has a career 1.45 ERA and 30-5 record during her time at OU. After only playing in five games during a season that was cut short due to COVID-19, Juarez is looking to make the most of her final year in Norman.
“You’re going to see her on the mound quite a bit this weekend,” Gasso said. "She’s ready to go. We’re going to still take it slow and give her significant rest, but no complaints about anything that’s hurting her and she looks like she did the last time I saw her.”
Abundance of talent
Gasso acknowledged having a larger than normal roster looked to be difficult to manage during the preseason. However, she found that not to be the case, as the roster contains a significant amount of talent.
The Sooners have 17 players that are returning from the 2020 season, including returning seniors in pitchers Giselle “G” Juarez and Shannon Saile and utility Nicole Mendes. OU is also bringing in senior transfer Jana Johns from South Carolina to go along with the five incoming freshmen. Johns started in all 23 games as a junior for the Gamecocks in 2020, earning a .302 batting average and recording 19 hits and 18 runs.
“Jana Johns is going to be something that you’re going to enjoy watching,” said Gasso. “This girl swings. She’s got power.”
To go along with the players returning from last season’s roster, the Sooners are bringing in a hand-full of nationally recognized freshman talent. The incoming freshman class includes the 2019-20 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, Jayda Coleman out of Frisco, Texas, who was titled the consensus No. 1 prospect in the class of 2020 by FloSoftball.
“This is a group of 23 that challenges every position,” Gasso said. “Our scrimmages are something to see. When you split this team in half, it looks like two top-15 Division I teams playing against each other.”
