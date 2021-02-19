You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Bearkat Classic, Sooners' Feb. 19 games canceled due to inclement weather

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Grace Lyons

Then-sophomore infielder Grace Lyons prepares to catch a pop up during the home opener against Northwestern Feb. 28.

 Jackson Stewart/OU Daily

The Sooners will not make the trip down to Huntsville, Texas to play UTSA and Sam Houston State in the Bearkat Classic on Friday, Feb. 19 due to inclement weather.

OU is coming off four run-rule victories in its first four games of the season, including an NCAA single-game record 13 home run performance against UTEP in the season opener.

Oklahoma is scheduled to face off against Houston on the road this Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. CT for what will be the first game of a double header against the Cougars.

