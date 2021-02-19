OU softball: Bearkat Classic, Sooners' Feb. 19 games canceled due to inclement weather

The Sooners will not make the trip down to Huntsville, Texas to play UTSA and Sam Houston State in the Bearkat Classic on Friday, Feb. 19 due to inclement weather.
Due to the inclement weather, our home softball tournament with No. 2 Oklahoma, ULM and UTSA this weekend has been canceled and will not be made up.We will now open up the season on Wednesday at home with a DH against Houston at 3:30 pm. #EatEmUpKats pic.twitter.com/DWOLYComXb— Sam Houston Softball (@BearkatsSB) February 18, 2021
OU is coming off four run-rule victories in its first four games of the season, including an NCAA single-game record 13 home run performance against UTEP in the season opener.
Oklahoma is scheduled to face off against Houston on the road this Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. CT for what will be the first game of a double header against the Cougars.
