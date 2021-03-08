OU softball: After 5-win weekend, Sooners' offense 'exceeding expectations' despite continued lineup shuffling

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo stepped to the plate Sunday afternoon against Sam Houston State with runners at second and third base and no outs, looking to push OU ahead of the Bearkats.
Alo provided the spark the Sooners needed. She promptly crushed the third pitch of the at-bat over the centerfield wall and put Oklahoma up 3-0. The Sooners wouldn’t stop there. They went on to score 10 more runs in the inning off 10 more hits, heading to the top of the fourth inning up, 14-0.
🤙 𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐦. 🤙Jocy wakes up the offense with a three-run shot to right center! 💥B3 | OU 3, SHSU 0 pic.twitter.com/L5a3xNTAcB— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 8, 2021
For the No. 1 Sooners (17-0), explosive innings haven’t been rare this season. OU outscored its opponents over the weekend by a combined score of 49-2, and the offense has been performing at championship level. Its consistency is impressive considering the wide variety of players getting opportunities.
Sixteen different Sooners received an at-bat over OU’s five victories at the Courtyard Marriott Tournament, many of them making the most of their limited chances.
That was evident through at-bats by freshman utility Paige Knight and freshman infielder Zaida Puni in the fifth and final game of the tournament against Sam Houston State. Knight launched a solo home run in her only at-bat of the game and just her third at-bat of the season. It was the first blast of her career.
Yeah, 𝐏𝐀𝐈𝐆𝐄‼️First career HR for @paiiggeeyy and the squad is hype! B4 | OU 15, SHSU 0 pic.twitter.com/JgvL1N6MSc— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 8, 2021
Then Puni stepped into the box and crushed a home run of her own. It was just her fifth at-bat of the season but also her first home run of her young Sooner career.
❗️𝐙❗️It's another first career homer, this one for @zaidapuni_!OU 17, SHSU 0 pic.twitter.com/uSSyZXXIp7— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 8, 2021
“There were some big swings tonight with people who haven’t had many at-bats in Paige Knight and Zaida Puni.” head coach Patty Gasso said in a Sunday press conference. “They both hit it out and it was really impressive.”
Gasso’s got more than nine players that could fill out her lineup. She has her choice of options, from Alo, who’s hitting .596 with 13 home runs in just 17 games, to junior utility Grace Green who is hitting .500 despite starting just six games this season.
“I know I only have nine spots in the lineup but there are about 11 or 12 names I want in that lineup every game.” Gasso said. “It doesn’t matter where I put them. I’m trying to move the lineup around and shake it up a bit and see how it plays. Any combination I put together seems to be working.”
Gasso has experimented with the lineup throughout the season, and continued to do so during the weekend. Freshman utility Jayda Coleman moved from leadoff to ninth in the batting order, and promptly responded with two home runs in her first game in that spot.
Senior infielder Taylon Snow also started at first base for the five-game tournament. Beforehand, she’d made only one start at the position between her career at Oklahoma and Auburn.
But even more important than showing versatility and having offensive success is the attitude the Sooners have while doing it. Gasso touched on how the team rallies around whoever is in the lineup that day and how evident it was Sunday afternoon.
“You would have thought we had won a super regional after Paige Knight hit it out.” Gasso said. “She was emotional, the whole dugout was emotional. It is more than softball with this group. They are on a mission and you can feel it.”
Moving forward, regardless of whose number is called, Oklahoma seems on pace to produce offensively. While Gasso’s decisions on who will be in the lineup might be tougher, she believes that’s a good problem to have.
“A lot of people got opportunities tonight that they had been waiting for and they made the most of it,” Gasso said. “They’re exceeding my expectations.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.