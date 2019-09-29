OU soccer: Sooners tie No. 25 Texas Tech on the road

The Sooners (5-4-3) tied No. 25 Texas Tech (9-1-1), 1-1, Sunday afternoon.
A late goal by Kaylee Dao in the 85th minute was the equalizer, earning Oklahoma its first point in the Big 12 standings. Dao’s goal was the first by Oklahoma against the Red Raiders since 2014.
Texas Tech took the lead early in the second half from a goal off the foot of Kirsten Davis.
The Sooners played in their sixth overtime game of the season — making their record to 3-1-2 in such games.
Oklahoma goalkeeper Nikki Panas finished with six saves on the afternoon, which is a new career-high for the Junior Arizona State transfer.
Oklahoma will return to John Crain field Thursday at 7 p.m against Kansas State.
