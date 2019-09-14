OU soccer: Sooners tie Nebraska in overtime

The Sooners (4-1-2) played to a scoreless tie against Nebraska(1-3-2) on the road Friday night. Oklahoma received its second tie of the season and played in their fourth overtime game of the year.
Sophomore Goalkeeper Megan McClay made her fourth career start and tallied her second shutout of her season. McClay picked up four saves on the night including a couple diving blocks to keep the match tied.
Oklahoma’s continued their aggression on offense and outshot Nebraska 13-8. The Lady Cornhuskers were able to contain Oklahoma’s offense — stealing away a game the Sooners should have won on paper.
The Sooners wrap up their five-game road trip against Creighton at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
