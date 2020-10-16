OU soccer: Sooners suffer 3-0 road loss to Kansas State

Oklahoma (0-3-1) lost 3-0 on Friday in a hard fought match with Kansas State (1-4) in Manhattan, Kansas.
The Sooners were in desperate need of their first win of the season but fell short after a great team effort.
Kansas State came out hot, as they netted a header in the 3rd minute of the game from midfielder Shae Turner and then scored in the 21st minute of the match off the leg of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native Kyler Goins.
OU head coach Mark Carr did a great job rallying his team as the Sooners rebounded and kept the Wildcats scoreless for the remainder of the first half.
Oklahoma’s offense started off strong in the second half with two shots in the first 10 minutes from Sakura Yoshida and Lauren Tovy, but K-State keeper Alaina Werremeyer managed to keep the Sooners off the scoreboard with two stellar saves.
The Wildcats then took back the momentum in the 65th minute with a goal off a penalty kick from senior Brookelynn Entz. Kansas State was able to hold off the Sooners the rest of the way despite a late shot attempt from Erika Yost in the 84th minute.
OU will look to capture its first win of the season at 7 p.m. CT next Friday, Oct. 23 in Norman at John Crain Field against West Virginia (2-1). The match will be televised on Fox Sports Oklahoma.
