OU soccer: Sooners suffer 1-0 overtime road loss to Baylor

Oklahoma (0-6-1) fell to Baylor (3-3-3) Friday night, 1-0, in a hard fought match in Waco, Texas.
The Sooners were seeking their first win of the season in an effort that was led by great performances by OU senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas and freshman midfielder Abby Mitchell.
The first half was dominated by defense. Both teams combined for just six total shots and one shot on goal apiece.
The highlights of the half were two saves, the first being OU’s Panas saving what looked like a sure goal in the 29th minute, and the second being Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt stopping a nice shot from Mitchell in the 43rd.
29' | What a save by Nikki to keep us scoreless! OU 0, BU 0
The Sooners came out firing in the second half, with OU senior Yuuka Kurosaki narrowly missing the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute. Baylor responded several minutes later, with senior Ally Henderson and freshman Chloe Brown missing back to back shots in the 75th and 77th minute.
The final ten minutes of regulation consisted of a plethora of shots from both teams, but neither were able to net the go-ahead goal.
In overtime, the Sooners almost won the game twice in the same minute, with junior Lauren Tovy taking two shots on goal in the 92nd minute, but both were denied by Baylor’s Jennifer Wandt.
The Bears responded a few minutes later, netting the game winning goal off the leg of freshman Olivia Mack in the 96th minute.
The Sooners will look to rebound next Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. CT as they play their final home game of the season against Oklahoma State (5-2-1) in Norman at John Crain Field.
