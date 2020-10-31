OU soccer: Sooners suffer 1-0 loss to No. 4 TCU on senior night

Oklahoma (0-5-1) lost 1-0 Friday in a hard fought match to No. 4 TCU (7-0-1) at John Crain Field in Norman on senior night.
OU honored six seniors — Lauren Haivala, Yuuka Kurosaki, Emma Ledbetter, Erika Yost, Nikki Panas, and Reagan Glisson — before the game.
Each senior was given a framed jersey and embraced by their teammates, coaches and family members. In addition, each senior had a video message from their relatives and friends that couldn’t be in attendance played on the stadium video board.
The ceremony was especially sentimental for Kurosaki, who is from Japan, as her family wasn’t able to attend the game. Her family left several video messages for her and it was a heartfelt moment for both Kurosaki and the entire team.
Oklahoma was in pursuit of its first win of the season but came up just short in the contest. The Horned Frogs came out firing with three shots in the first 12 minutes of action. OU was unphased though, and responded with three shots of their own in the next 10 minutes.
The Sooners were resilient, fighting throughout the remainder of the first half. Panas, OU’s goalkeeper, was phenomenal throughout the night, tallying seven saves over 18 TCU shots.
“Nikki is brilliant,” Oklahoma head coach Mark Carr said after the game. “She keeps us in games. She makes save after save, her kicking is excellent, she is just really really good. We rely a lot on her.”
Coming out of halftime, TCU was on the attack, firing off three shots in the first 20 minutes. They finally broke through in the 73rd minute netting a goal off the leg of sophomore Grace Collins.
OU continued to battle, responding with a late shot on goal from junior Megan Reilly. TCU managed to hold the Sooners off however, capturing their Big 12 leading 7th win of the season. The Horned Frogs outshot the Sooners 18 to eight and put eight shots on goal to OU's five.
The result marked the fourth 1-0 defeat Oklahoma has suffered during Carr's first season at the helm. The program has still not seen a victory since its 1-0 win over Iowa State on Oct. 17 of last season.
Friday's match was a tough loss, but a great effort from Oklahoma, especially from the six seniors on the roster. All six played throughout the match, highlighted by the seven saves from Panas, two shots on goal from Kurosaki, and one shot on goal from Yost.
“I’m just so proud of our kids again.” Carr said. “They come out, week in and week out, and compete and fight. The performance was excellent. Our seniors' impact is far more than what you see on the field tonight. I have been here eight months, and I cannot express what they have meant for this program. It's far bigger than wins and losses.”
Oklahoma will look to build on the momentum from Friday’s game as it hits the road next week to face off against Baylor (2-3-3) at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Nov. 6. In Waco, Texas. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
