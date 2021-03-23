You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners sign 2021 prospects Kelis Brown, Andrine Westlie

  • Updated
Mark Carr

Headcoach Mark Carr before game against OSU on Nov. 12.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma announced two new soccer signees for the 2021 class on Monday.

The new addition to the class features two players, one from the United States and the other from Norway. The class brings new head coach Mark Carr’s list of signees to 11, after garnering nine on the Nov. 12 National Signing Day.

Kelis Brown is a midfielder from New Albany, Ohio, and plays for New Albany High School. Brown has played 69 games throughout her high school career, scoring 36 goals and 40 assists.

Meanwhile, Andrine Westlie is a forward from Sandvika, Norway, and plays soccer for the Donski Upper Secondary School. She has played in 49 matches in three seasons, debuting with the team at the age 14. She tallied 36 goals and 49 assists to lead her league in scoring once and assists twice.

Currently, Oklahoma is 0-10-2 in Carr’s first season at OU. Its next game is against Oklahoma State (10-2-1, 6-2-1) at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 27 in Stillwater.

