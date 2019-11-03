OU soccer: Sooners' season ends after 2-1 loss to Oklahoma State in Big 12 Tournament

The 2019 season came to a close as Oklahoma (8-9-3) fell to 12th ranked Oklahoma State (15-1-3) Sunday afternoon in the Big 12 Tournament.
The Sooners had a promising start, with a lead going into the break after a 41st-minute goal by sophomore Erika Middleton. However, in the second half the Cowgirls netted a pair of goals scored by Gabrielle Coleman in the 57th minute, and took the lead with a goal by Jaci Jones in the 81st minute.
With the season ending for the Sooners, this concludes Matt Potter’s tenure as head coach. Potter will finish second in all time wins with 63, and will hold the only NCAA tournament victory in program history.
Senior Kaylee Dao finishes her final season as a Sooner with 13 goals, placing second in program history for single-season goals scored. Dao firmly cemented herself as one of the greatest players in program history, while also being the favorite to win Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
