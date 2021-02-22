You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners release 2021 spring schedule featuring 7 games, 3 home matches

Lauren Tovy

Junior forward Lauren Tovy dribbles against OSU on Nov. 12.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

The OU soccer team revealed its seven-game spring 2021 schedule on Monday.

OU’s opener — at home against Central Oklahoma — will serve as an exhibition match at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 26 in Norman. Oklahoma then has a four-game road slate in March. The Sooners will travel to North Texas, Iowa State, TCU and Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma will conclude its 2021 spring schedule in Norman against Baylor and Kansas State in April. OU will not sell season or per-game tickets due to COVID-19 capacity limits, but student-athletes will receive complimentary tickets to distribute on a pass list basis.

21 players return for OU from the 2020 fall season. The Sooners went 0-8-1 in their fall slate, playing only conference foes after the Big 12 decided not to allow nonconference competition.

