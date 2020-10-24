OU soccer: Sooners promote breast cancer awareness in ‘pink game’ against No. 6 West Virginia

Despite ending Friday night with a 1-0 home loss to No. 6 West Virginia, the Sooners played what head coach Mark Carr claimed was their best game yet.
“The performance tonight was quite similar to the game against Texas Tech but tonight I think you saw the best in us” said Carr. “I couldn’t be more proud of the work my team put in tonight.”
Though the temperature was in the low 40s, the Sooners were not phased by the chilling winds.
“I don’t think we even took a focus to the weather at all tonight,” said senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas. “We really just focused on our performance and what we could control on the field and what the coach was telling us pre-game.”
Rather than taking to the field in their usual home colors, the Sooners donned something different — bright pink, fluorescent socks — for their annual ‘pink game.’
In doing so, the team expressed their solidarity with those battling breast cancer. Panas described the meaning of Friday’s game as something more than just searching for a win on the field. Not only were the Sooners competing for a victory but they were also fighting for a cure.
“I think in any game we play, we play for something bigger than ourselves,” Panas said. “To play for something bigger is to play with pride and with a fire which drives us not only 100 percent but 101 percent, always striving to achieve a higher standard.”
Carr also emphasized the importance of the Sooners efforts to heighten others acknowledgement of the issue.
“Breast cancer awareness is an important cause to raise awareness for,” said Carr. “ For a lot of our girls they have had someone close to them such as family or a friend who was affected by it. So it's always a special moment when the girls get to recognize the people that have been affected by it.”
As the Sooners fought long and hard to hold the Mountaineers to one-goal, they showed the strides they’ve made to reach that level of play. Taking on challenging teams week after week, it was a team effort for OU to stay in the game and execute plays.
“Tonight was a step in the right direction,” said Carr. “I think we controlled the game for long periods of play. We started to grow in the game and got some confidence and we had some really good chances at the end.
“I am really proud of this team. This was a positive step, but it means nothing if we don't take it to the next level following this performance.”
Oklahoma is set to play its next game against No. 5 TCU at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 30 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.