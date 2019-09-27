OU soccer: Sooners lose to TCU, 2-0

The Sooners (5-4-2, 0-1 Big 12) fell to TCU, 2-0, in Fort Worth on Thursday night.
The Horned Frogs wasted no time scoring the first goal of the game. Within the first five minutes, TCU’s Yazmeen Ryan converted a penalty kick into a goal, putting the team up 1-0, and it wasn't long before she did it again. Another penalty kick hit the back of the net in the 21st minute, putting the Horned Frogs up 2-0 in the first period.
The Sooners fought hard in the second period and held TCU off the board, but the offense was not able to convert. Goalkeeper Nikki Panas finished the night with four saves, and the Sooners ended with 11 shots on goal.
The Sooners will take on Texas Tech at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 29 in Lubbock.
