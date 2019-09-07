OU soccer: Sooners lose to Arizona, 2-0

Oklahoma was handed its first loss Friday night on the road against Arizona, 2-0.
The Sooners were out-shot 15-2 and looked overmatched. Without scoring, Kaylee Dao continued to be Oklahoma’s best offensive player, drawing lots of attention from the defense, but her one shot attempt was blocked.
Arizona got its scoring started early with a second-chance scoring opportunity, after the ball was deflected off Oklahoma goalkeeper McKinley Crone straight into Hannah Clifford for the easy chip-shot in the ninth minute. Later, the Wildcats again scored on another second-chance shot that was blocked by Crone, and they capitalized on their possession with a goal from Leah Carillo with 19 minutes remaining.
Arizona had plenty of chances to score, collecting 5 shots on goal compared to Oklahoma’s solo attempt.
The Sooners now return to Norman, having gone 1-1 in the state of Arizona. Next up will be Arizona State at 7 p.m CT Sunday night.
