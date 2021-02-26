OU soccer: Sooners kick fall scoring struggles, open spring slate with 6-0 exhibition win over UCO

Coming off a winless fall slate in head coach Mark Carr’s first year at the helm, the Sooners are looking to flip the script this spring.
They got off to a good start on Friday.
Oklahoma — 0-8-1 in fall play — opened its spring season with an exhibition match defeating UCO, 6-0, at John Crain Field in Norman. The Sooners dominated on offense all night, out-shooting the Bronchos 17-1. Four different Sooners scored goals and two Sooners scored two goals each. The offensive outburst came, albeit against a Division II opponent, but after OU had just three goals during the entire fall season.
“In the fall we were really dissatisfied with the amount of goals we scored,” said Carr who was hired in Dec. 2019 after previously coaching the Under-20 Women’s National Team as it prepared for World Cup qualifying.“Tonight getting six, it was nice to see more and more people getting on the score sheet.”
Kansas transfer and Tulsa native forward Bri Amos started the scoring on a strike to the bottom left corner of the goal to make it 1-0 in favor of OU early in the first half. In the 20th minute, the junior Amos got it past the opposing goalie again to make it 2-0 in favor of OU off of a nice pass from junior Olivia Odle. Amos’ two goals on Friday came after she scored only three goals in the fall.
What a strike from @brianna_amos to give the #Sooners a 1-0 lead early on❗️ pic.twitter.com/rCdB2tIhCG— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) February 27, 2021
20' | ⚽️⚽️@brianna_amos beats the keeper after a great ball from @Olivia_Odle and the #Sooners are up 2-0 on UCO! pic.twitter.com/bynNwCXGke— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) February 27, 2021
“Bri has that part of her,” Carr said. “She’s coming in fit and with a new mindset. She’s different than in the fall and we hope she continues to progress.”
OU stayed hot, scoring again in the 29th minute on a nice header by junior forward/midfielder Jazzy Richards. Richards would also score again in the second half in the 51st minute.
29' | She's baaaaaack! @RichardsJazzy with the header to make it 3-0 #Sooners!OU 3, UCO 0 pic.twitter.com/ws8ZuvuH12— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) February 27, 2021
Friday marked Richards’ first game back on the pitch since the 2019 season after she opted out of the fall season due to COVID-19 concerns tied to her previous cancer diagnosis. Getting Richards back this spring will give OU a much-needed boost, and it showed in the first exhibition match of the season.
“Jazzy is so much more than a soccer player,” Carr said. “She’s such a leader and such a steady head. To have her back tonight was great.”
Freshmen Cece Cross and Jaycee Vladic also scored goals and both could be vital to turning the program around. Junior goalkeeper Nikki Panas pitched a shutout for 78 minutes, locking down the game before being replaced late by sophomore Leah Radow.
43' | FINISH IT, FRESHMAN! @Cececross99 puts it in the back of the net and the #Sooners are rolling! OU 4, UCO 0 pic.twitter.com/S827Sy6aR2— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) February 27, 2021
72' | Get you one @jaycee_vladic! Her strike from outside the box gives the Sooners a sixth goal! OU 6, UCO 0 pic.twitter.com/wTCtZCjhSy— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) February 27, 2021
OU will look to build on its exhibition blowout when it takes on North Texas at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 4 in Denton, Texas.
“Anytime there’s a new program, there’s new expectations and new goals,” Carr said, “and we’re doing some things different now, and tonight was a great starting point.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.