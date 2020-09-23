You have permission to edit this article.
OU soccer: Sooners' game at Kansas rescheduled for Nov. 15

Richards

Sophomore forward/midfielder Jazzy Richards cheers after OU nearly scored a goal in the game against K-State Oct. 3.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma’s match with Kansas previously scheduled for Sept. 18 has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 15, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.

The match was initially postponed due to OU’s lack of available players because of COVID-19. It will take place at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas at 1 p.m. CT.

Oklahoma’s scheduled season opener against Oklahoma State on Sept. 11 was also postponed due to COVID-19 precautions and has yet to be rescheduled. The Big 12 match-interruption guidelines state that to play, teams must have 14 student-athletes available including at least one goalkeeper. 

OU will open the season Friday, Sept. 25 against Texas in Austin, Texas. The match will kick-off at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised by the Longhorn Network. 

