OU soccer: Sooners' game at Kansas rescheduled for Nov. 15

Oklahoma’s match with Kansas previously scheduled for Sept. 18 has been rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 15, the Big 12 announced Wednesday.
NEWS | #Sooners match at Kansas, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. CT. #FuelTheFire ➡️ https://t.co/iMRtTfLYmZ pic.twitter.com/QUEhAGpNUK— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) September 23, 2020
The match was initially postponed due to OU’s lack of available players because of COVID-19. It will take place at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence, Kansas at 1 p.m. CT.
Oklahoma’s scheduled season opener against Oklahoma State on Sept. 11 was also postponed due to COVID-19 precautions and has yet to be rescheduled. The Big 12 match-interruption guidelines state that to play, teams must have 14 student-athletes available including at least one goalkeeper.
OU will open the season Friday, Sept. 25 against Texas in Austin, Texas. The match will kick-off at 7 p.m. CT and will be televised by the Longhorn Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.