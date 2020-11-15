OU soccer: Sooners finish 2020 season with 4-1 road loss to No. 15 Kansas

Oklahoma (0-8-1) suffered a tough 4-1 loss to Kansas (5-3-1) Sunday afternoon in Lawrence, Kansas to cap off its 2020 season.
OU was seeking its first win of the season after losing six of its previous games by just one goal, including a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to in-state rival Oklahoma State Thursday in Norman.
The Jayhawks came out hot, scoring three goals in the first 12 minutes of action, two of which came off the leg of freshman forward Brie Severns.
The Sooners battled back, coming together defensively to hold KU scoreless for the remainder of the first half. OU fought hard on the offensive end, but KU was firing on all cylinders definsevely, holding Oklahoma to just one shot in the first 45 minutes.
The Jayhawks didn’t waste anytime coming out of halftime, netting their fourth goal in the 47th minute from midfielder Rylan Childers.
OU responded with some fight of its own, with shots by junior Lauren Tovy and senior Yuuka Kurosaki in the 49th and 58th minute, respectively.
The Sooners, as they have done all season, battled to the very end. They held KU scoreless the remainder of the way while also netting a nice goal in the 80th minute from junior defender Cameron Tharp.
𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗢𝗔𝗟‼️@cameron_tharp with the strike! 📺 Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ » https://t.co/uHtgAkx8b5 pic.twitter.com/IdGjY7WqvK— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 15, 2020
The defeat capped off the Sooners’ first winless season in program history. They scored just three goals all season and were shutout in 7 of 9 matches.
OU dealt with adversity throughout the year, from the COVID-19 pandemic, to replacing one of the top players in program history in Kaylee Dao, to adjusting to a new coaching staff.
But there is optimism in Norman heading into 2021. Head coach Mark Carr and the Sooners coaching staff signed nine new recruits in the 2021 class on National Signing Day, injecting new talent directly into the program.
OU will look for more success in 2021 with new players and a season full of unique experiences to build on.
