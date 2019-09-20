OU soccer: Sooners fall to SMU, 3-2, in overtime

The Sooners fell to SMU, 3-2, Thursday night at home in an overtime thriller.
The Sooners and the Mustangs both started the match playing conservative. The Sooners took three shots in the first period while the Mustangs took four, but neither team could find the back of the net. The teams both played with confidence but the fist period resulted in a scoreless tie.
It wasn't long though before both teams found their spark.
SMU found the net first with a goal from Celiana Torres in the 59th minute putting the Mustangs up 1-0. This goal gave the Sooners the boost they needed.
Within minutes of the Mustangs scoring, the Sooners found the back of the net too with a penalty kick struck by Kaylee Dao in the 63rd minute to tie up the game. The goal was Dao’s seventh of the season and gave her a new season high in her final season.
It wasn't long though before the Mustangs scored again with a goal from Allie Thornton in the 67th minute bringing the score to 2-1. But it was Oklahoma freshman Maya McCutcheon who scored her first college career goal and brought the game back to a tie of 2-2.
“It was a really cool feeling to get your first college goal and it was a key moment in tying up the game,” McCutcheon said following the game. “We have so many freshman contributing so it was cool to be able to contribute in my own way but it was a team effort as well.”
The game entered overtime with a score of 2-2 and both teams ready to make an impact.
Within the first minute of overtime a foul on the Mustangs resulted in a penalty kick and a chance for the Sooners to take the game away. Dao lined up for the kick but the shot was missed just over the crossbar.
SMU quickly saw their chance to score five minutes later with a winning goal coming from Allie Thornton.
“We were disappointed with our own personal performance but we showed some character and some competitive spirit to keep plugging away and plugging away,” Oklahoma coach Matt Potter said about the teams performance. “Its two good college teams playing each other, both SMU and ourselves have long term aspirations for the season, and tonight they found a way to finish it off. We live to fight another day and thats Sunday.”
The Sooners will take John Crain Field again on Sunday against Houston at 1 p.m. CT.
