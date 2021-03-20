OU soccer: Sooners fall to No. 4 TCU, 2-0, after 1st half deficit

Oklahoma (0-10-2, 0-9-2 Big 12) suffered a crushing 2-0 conference loss to No. 4 TCU (9-0-1, 9-0-1) on Saturday night in Fort Worth.
The Sooners started off the first half slow, as their 3-5-2 formation struggled to defend against TCU. In turn, the Horned Frogs quickly took advantage of Oklahoma’s lackluster defense, garnering nine shot attempts and three corner kicks in the first 30 minutes.
With just under 13 minutes remaining in the half, TCU quickly buried the Sooners in a 2-0 deficit, following goals from midfielder Yazmeen Ryan and forward Messiah Bright. Despite a close shot attempt from sophomore midfielder Sakura Yoshida at the end of the period, OU went 0-for-4 on its attempts and remained scoreless at halftime.
In the second period, both teams struggled to find any offense. TCU scored a goal just midway through second, but it was called back due to an offsides penalty. Other than that, the score remained the same, keeping the Sooners without a win under new head coach Mark Carr.
Oklahoma’s next game is against Oklahoma State (10-2-1, 6-2-1) at 1p.m. CT on Saturday, March 27 in Stillwater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.