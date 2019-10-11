OU soccer: Sooners fall to Kansas in overtime, 1-0, despite dominant ball control

Senior team captain Kristina O’Donnell stood still and stared as Kansas celebrated their overtime victory on Oklahoma’s home field Thursday night.
She looked devastated, to say the least, in Oklahoma's (6-5-3, 1-2-1) loss to Kansas (10-4-0, 2-2-0) on a game-winning goal in overtime.
The Sooners’ frustration stems from the inability to capitalize off their strong play at times, struggling to put the ball in the net.
Oklahoma outshot the Jayhawks 16-10 on the night, while also leading in shots on goal, 6-4. The score of the match did not correlate to the final score either, as Oklahoma also dominated ball possession the majority of the night.
“The one moment we got away from what we’ve done so well, we got punished for it," head coach Matt Potter said. "That sometimes happens and I think you have to look at the quality of what we did today, we created more chances, we got some good opportunities and we just didn’t finish it, and that sometimes happens.”
Kansas contained superstar forward Kaylee Dao to zero shot attempts in the first half, which is only the second time that’s happened to her all season.
“It isn’t so much Kaylee, but we have to become a more complete team in that sense,” Potter said.
Dao is without a doubt the leader of the Sooners. It's crucial they get her going down the final stretch of Big 12 play. But Potter sees the bigger picture. When Dao isn't scoring, Potter wants her teammates to step in. They did that Thursday night, holding on to possession of the ball for most of the match. But the shots weren't falling. Potter was still proud that his team held its own.
“I couldn't be prouder of the group in terms of their industry, and their endeavor," Potter said. "For the most part, I was very pleased with our performance.”
The Sooners' next game will be at home against Baylor on Sunday, Oct. 13.
