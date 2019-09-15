OU soccer: Sooners fall to Creighton on road, 3-1

Oklahoma lost its second game of the season at Creighton Sunday 3-1.
Within the first 20 minutes of the game, Creighton’s Skylar Heinrich put one into the back of the net, bringing the score to 1-0. It wasn't long before Creighton scored again. This time it was Taryn Jakubowski with the goal and an assist from Heinrich. With five shots on goal from the Sooners and two saves from Megan McClay, the game entered halftime.
The second half started slow but ramped up in the 61st minute with a goal from Kristina O’Donnell, giving the Sooners a chance to come back. With almost 30 minutes left to go, Oklahoma brought on a load of offensive pressure. The Sooners tried to capitalize on turnovers the rest of the half, but it wasn't enough, as Creighton scored another goal with only five minutes left in game play.
The Sooners lost 3-1 on the road, but will return back home to John Crain Field Thursday to face SMU at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.