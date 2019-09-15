You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU soccer: Sooners fall to Creighton on road, 3-1

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kristina O'Donnell

Senior midfielder Kristina O'Donnell kicks the ball downfield during the game against Oklahoma State on Aug. 29.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma lost its second game of the season at Creighton Sunday 3-1.

Within the first 20 minutes of the game, Creighton’s Skylar Heinrich put one into the back of the net, bringing the score to 1-0. It wasn't long before Creighton scored again. This time it was Taryn Jakubowski with the goal and an assist from Heinrich. With five shots on goal from the Sooners and two saves from Megan McClay, the game entered halftime.

The second half started slow but ramped up in the 61st minute with a goal from Kristina O’Donnell, giving the Sooners a chance to come back. With almost 30 minutes left to go, Oklahoma brought on a load of offensive pressure. The Sooners tried to capitalize on turnovers the rest of the half, but it wasn't enough, as Creighton scored another goal with only five minutes left in game play.

The Sooners lost 3-1 on the road, but will return back home to John Crain Field Thursday to face SMU at 7 p.m. CT.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments