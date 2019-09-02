OU soccer: Sooners defeat Tulsa 3-2 in overtime

The Sooners won their second away game of the season, defeating Tulsa 3-2 on Sunday night in overtime.
The game started with an early goal in the second minute from Yuuka Kurosaki with the assist coming from Ivanna Rivas putting the Sonners up 1-0. Oklahoma struggled to find its rhythm the rest of the first half while Tulsa put one into the back of the net to tie it up.
Immediately following halftime Tulsa freshman Aubrey Lechlider scored putting the Golden Hurricanes up 2-1. The Sooners fought back with scoring attempts from Kurosaki and Kaylee Dao, but it was Ivanna Rivas who got the Sooners back into the game with a goal in the 72nd minute.
The Sooners took seven unsuccessful shots in the second period and regulation ended in a 2-2 tie sending the teams into overtime.
Third time proved to be the charm for Dao. After two missed attempts at the goal, Dao put her third shot in the back of the net to give the Sooners the overtime victory. The win improves the Sooners record to 3-0-1.
Oklahoma will take on the Arizona Wildcats Friday at 9:00 p.m. CT in Tucson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.