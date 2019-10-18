You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners beat Iowa State, 1-0

  • Updated
Dao

Redshirt senior forward Kaylee Dao defends the ball in the game against SMU Sept. 19.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-5-3) defeated Iowa State (3-11) 1-0 on the road Thursday in Ames.

Redshirt senior forward Kaylee Dao put the Sooners ahead in the first half with a diving header off the foot of freshman Maya McCutcheon for her 13th goal of the season.

With Thursday’s win, Oklahoma moves into sole possession of third place in the Big 12 Conference, with 10 points as a team. The Big 12 has proven to be one of the toughest conferences in the nation and Oklahoma has certainly improved their NCAA tournament resume with their recent play.

Kaylee Dao continued her magical senior season. She's scored over 60% of the team’s goals to date since she arrived in Norman in 2015.

Oklahoma will hope to carry their recent play into the final stretch of the regular season at 2 p.m, Sunday, Oct. 20th at West Virginia.

