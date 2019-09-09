You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Sooners beat Arizona State, 2-1, on the road

Emma Ledbetter

Sophomore midfielder Emma Ledbetter passes the ball during the game against Oklahoma State Sept. 30.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The Sooners won their fourth game of the year, defeating Arizona State, 2-1, Sunday night in Tempe, Arizona.

The Sooners found their rhythm fairly early with a goal from senior Kaylee Dao in the 19th minute. The goal resulted from a foul on Arizona State’s Christina Edwards, which led to a penalty kick from Dao putting the Sooners up 1-0. 

The first period ended with seven shots on goal from the Sooners and six from the Sun Devils. The Sooners went into the second period up 1-0. 

The second half started off fairly slow for both teams, but Arizona State’s Nicole Douglas put one into the back of the net in the 76th minute to tie up the game.

It didn't take long for an Oklahoma response. Ivanna Rivas put goal number two into the net to give the Sooners the lead in the 82nd minute. The Arizona State Sun Devils were not able to fight back and the Sooners won the game 2-1. The win improves the team's record to 4-1-1.

Oklahoma will face another away game against Nebraska at 7:05 p.m. CT on Sept. 13.

 

 

