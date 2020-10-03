OU soccer: Seniors lead as Sooners tie Texas Tech, 2-2, in home opener

Coming off of a loss against Texas in their season opener, Oklahoma was in need of a win when Texas Tech came to Norman’s John Crain Field on Friday night.
While it was a massive team effort for the Sooners to stay in the battle against the Red Raiders, a few senior players stepped up and capitalized on their strengths as Oklahoma tied Texas Tech, 2–2.
One senior performer who showed versatility for OU was Erika Yost, who formerly played forward but has now transitioned to left back. She was one of many upperclassmen leaders who provided a strong effort for the Sooners on Friday.
“Tonight was different in the way that we moved some people around in different spots that would suit their strengths,” OU head coach Mark Carr said. “Yost is a kid that is very athletic, a lefty that can run fast, tackles, can make crosses in and has been nothing but excellent for us.”
In the 41st minute of the game, senior Reagan Glisson shot the first goal of the night. The forward came out battling for possession of the ball from the beginning of the contest and proved she could handle it by slicing in a direct shot to the middle of the net.
Glisson’s goal increased the momentum of her teammates, and the Sooners left the field for halftime on a high note with a 1–0 lead.
In the beginning of the second half, the Sooners went out playing as strong as they had in the first period. The defense picked up the slack and began to get more stops while getting the ball to the offense.
Sooner senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas dominated in the back. Not only was she able to make several stops by jumping to the top of the net, but she was able to put out impressive goal kicks to get her offense in scoring positions.
“Nikki is tremendous, as seen in her game against Texas last week,” Carr said. “When you are under pressure like that from Texas Tech it's always important to have somebody back there that can relieve that pressure and be a strong leader.”
Texas Tech tied the game on a penalty kick in the 70th minute but OU senior midfielder Yuuka Kurosaki answered with a PK make of her own to put the Sooners back on top, 2–1.
Oklahoma’s first win of 2020 was in sight until the Red Raiders tied the game at the 89th minute. Neither squad could muster more offense after that, as the score remained knotted through two overtimes to finish the night.
Regardless of the game’s outcome, OU’s seniors were a crucial part of the team’s success in their ability to make big plays while leading the squad with both experience and a competitive fire.
“These girls are all around competitors, winners and leaders.” said Carr. “They are all very important parts of this team continuing to take it up a notch with every practice and game.”
While a tie was not ideal for the team, there were some big takeaways the squad can learn from as it continues to improve.
“I think it is really frustrating with a minute to go in the game to see a goal go in like that,” said Carr. “We feel that and it puts it into perspective of the team that has been hanging on and trying not to lose, and I think you saw a different team tonight with a different purpose and personality that wants to play to win.”
Oklahoma looks on to its next game with hopes of a win against Iowa State at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in Norman.
