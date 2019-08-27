You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Nikki Panas named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

University of Oklahoma Women's Soccer Team

The University of Oklahoma runs to each other to congratulate each other for the winning goal. University of Oklahoma Women's Soccer win 1-0 against Oklahoma State University on Aug. 26.

 Amanda Kutnock/The Daily

Junior goalkeeper Nikki Panas was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after a strong showing to start the season for the Sooners.

The Junior Arizona State transfer played a vital role in the Sooners double-overtime victory at Arkansas with two saves, while playing the entire match to help OU move to 2-0 on the season.

Panas’ teammate Kaylee Dao, broke the scoreless tie with a clutch goal in the 105th minute.

Panas and the Sooners continue their Season Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m against Oklahoma State in an anticipated Bedlam Matchup.

