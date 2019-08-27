OU soccer: Nikki Panas named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Junior goalkeeper Nikki Panas was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after a strong showing to start the season for the Sooners.
First road win of the season ✅— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 27, 2019
First clean sheet of the season ✅
First @Big12Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor ✅
Congrats to junior goalkeeper Nikki Panas on earning the first defensive POW award this season!
🔗: https://t.co/XewMGy1CYd pic.twitter.com/NYQeMua9DS
The Junior Arizona State transfer played a vital role in the Sooners double-overtime victory at Arkansas with two saves, while playing the entire match to help OU move to 2-0 on the season.
Panas’ teammate Kaylee Dao, broke the scoreless tie with a clutch goal in the 105th minute.
Panas and the Sooners continue their Season Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m against Oklahoma State in an anticipated Bedlam Matchup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.