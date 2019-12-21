OU soccer: Mark Carr named Sooners’ new head coach

Oklahoma athletics director Joe Castiglione named Mark Carr as the new head coach of the women's soccer team on Saturday afternoon.
Sooner Nation, join us in welcoming new @OU_WSoccer head coach Mark Carr!https://t.co/HPkRsmq3rr #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/IkO9MwU2sM— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 21, 2019
Carr will replace Matt Potter, who left the program at season's end after an eight-year tenure in which he became the second winningest coach in school history.
After serving as head coach of the University of San Fransisco's women's program from 2007-2011, Carr has spent the last six years working for the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Last year Carr was at the helm of the Under-20 Women's National Team as the squad prepared for the World Cup qualifier coming in 2020.
Now Carr will be in charge of rejuvenating a program that went 8-9-3 this season while failing to make the NCAA tournament.
