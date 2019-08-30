You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU soccer: Kaylee Dao shines in overtime Bedlam tie

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Jordan Lund and Kaylee Dao

Freshman midfielder Jordan Lund and sophomore forward kaylee Dao throw shirts to fans before the game against OSU Aug. 29.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

“Words almost don’t do it justice.”

Head Coach Matt Potter had high praise for Kaylee Doa’s performance Thursday night with a packed house in Oklahoma's tie with Oklahoma State Thursday night.

The Sooners tied the Cowgirls 2-2 in double-overtime behind a pair of goals from redshirt senior forward Kaylee Doa.

“You know Kaylee Doa is definitely showing that she has the qualities to play at the next level, she has the qualities to take over games," Potter said, "and she’s everything we imagined her to be tonight."

Oklahoma State got off to an early lead in the first half with a goal from Jaci Jones in the 25th minute. The Sooners struggled to get going in the first period, with only two shots on goal. 

“We took entirely too long to get in the game," Dao said. "So that first half, we didn’t play like we’ve liked to have played, or competed like we should’ve competed.” 

In the second half, struggles continued for OU. Jones scored another goal from 18 yards out in the 64th minute, and junior goalkeeper Nikki Panas went down with an injury on the same play. The Sooners dug themselves a deep hole, down 2-0 with 26 minutes remaining in the second half.

Enter Dao.

The forward earned a penalty kick after an OSU handball in the 75th minute and converted it with ease, making it 2-1. Now, with just four minutes remaining, Doa scored another goal with a kick from the corner of the box. Dao tallied her 19th career goal at OU, which ranks No. 5 in program history.

“Honestly I haven’t even thought about it," Dao said. "For me it’s all about how the team does, and how the team performs. That's really cool, but we need to get some wins and that's the focus. I can honestly say that I put everything I have into that game. For me, it's just a great way to end Bedlam at home. I wish we could've gotten the win, but to have such a performance feels really good."

The Sooners finished the match outshooting Oklahoma State 19-9 the entirety of the match.

Oklahoma will travel to face Tulsa, Sunday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 pm.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments