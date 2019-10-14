OU soccer: Kaylee Dao named finalist for Senior CLASS Award

Oklahoma senior Kaylee Dao has been named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, which is given to athletes who show attributes of “community, classroom, character and competition,” according to their website.
.@OU_WSoccer's Kaylee Dao has been named a finalist for the 2019 Senior CLASS Award.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 14, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/hCp22FyWww. #Big12SOC pic.twitter.com/jzovJCgPpZ
Dao’s 12 goals currently stands first in the Big 12 and fifth nationally. Dao has been the catalyst for the Sooners this season, on and off the field, boasting a 4.0 GPA while pursuing her master’s degree in human relations.
The award winners will be announced during the 2019 NCAA Men’s and Women’s College Cup Championships later on in the fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.