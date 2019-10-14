You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU soccer: Kaylee Dao named finalist for Senior CLASS Award

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kaylee Dao

Redshirt senior forward Kaylee Dao gets control of the ball during the game against Kansas Oct. 10.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Oklahoma senior Kaylee Dao has been named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, which is given to athletes who show attributes of “community, classroom, character and competition,” according to their website.

Dao’s 12 goals currently stands first in the Big 12 and fifth nationally. Dao has been the catalyst for the Sooners this season, on and off the field, boasting a 4.0 GPA while pursuing her master’s degree in human relations.

The award winners will be announced during the 2019 NCAA Men’s and Women’s College Cup Championships later on in the fall.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments