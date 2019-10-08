You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Kaylee Dao named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Dao

Redshirt senior forward Kaylee Dao scores on a penalty kick in the game against SMU Sept. 19.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Kaylee Dao was named the Big 12 Offensive player of the Week after her hat trick against Kansas State Oct. 3.

Her final goal of the night was a game winner that earned the Sooners the victory in overtime.

This is Dao’s second Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award this season. The three-goal performance moved her into third place in all-time career goals in school history.

Dao and the Sooners return to action Thursday night against Kansas at 7 p.m.

