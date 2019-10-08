OU soccer: Kaylee Dao named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Kaylee Dao was named the Big 12 Offensive player of the Week after her hat trick against Kansas State Oct. 3.
Hat trick.
Golden goal.
Offensive Player of the Week.
📝➡️ https://t.co/BNWnP6auMt pic.twitter.com/rH8sOZpxOg
Her final goal of the night was a game winner that earned the Sooners the victory in overtime.
This is Dao’s second Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award this season. The three-goal performance moved her into third place in all-time career goals in school history.
Dao and the Sooners return to action Thursday night against Kansas at 7 p.m.
