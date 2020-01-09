You are the owner of this article.
OU soccer: Former Sooners coach Matt Potter named U-23 U.S. Women's National Team head coach

Matt Potter

Head soccer coach Matt Potter.

 Courtesy of OU Athletics

Former Oklahoma women's soccer head coach Matt Potter has been named the U.S Soccer Under-23 head coach Thursday morning. The U-23 national team is for women under the age of 23 and is part of the United States 14-team youth program. 

Potter led the Sooners to an 8-8-3 record in the 2019 season, including a road victory over Arkansas and a tie against the 12th ranked team in the country, Oklahoma State. Potter’s record as the head coach at Oklahoma is 63-77-23, one behind the school-record of wins held by Randy Evans with 64. 

In 2016, Potter led Oklahoma to their best ever season as a team, winning 14 games and winning their first and only NCAA Tournament win. 

OU soccer will turn to a new chapter in newly-hired head coach Mark Carr, who was hired last month. 

 

