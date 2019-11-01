OU soccer: Coach Matt Potter to leave Sooners at end of season

Head coach Matt Potter announced in a press release Friday that the 2019 season will be his last with the Sooners.
"I want to thank the coaching and support staffs, and most importantly the student-athletes I've had the privilege to meet and work alongside," Potter said. "I leave knowing the program is in a great place and that it will continue the department's tradition of striving to compete for championships. I look forward to watching the program grow and supporting it from afar."
Potter led the Sooners to an 8-8-3 record this season, including a road victory over Arkansas and a tie against the 12th ranked team in the country, Oklahoma State. Potter’s record as the head coach at Oklahoma stands at 63-76-23 going into the Big 12 Tournament — one behind the school-record of wins held by Randy Evans with 64.
Potter coached Oklahoma to its best ever season in 2016, winning a team-record 14 games and winning its first ever NCAA Tournament game.
Previous to his stint with the Sooners, Potter helmed Washington State’s soccer program and led the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Sooners will take on Oklahoma State at 11:30 a.m Sunday, Nov. 3, at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City in what could be Potter’s last game with Oklahoma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.