You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU soccer: Cailey England named to All-Big 12 Freshman Team

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Cailey England

Freshman defender Cailey England dribbles against OSU on Nov. 12.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

OU freshman midfielder Cailey England was named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Freshman Team, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.

England started eight of the Sooners nine games on the year. She recorded nine total shots on the season — three of which were on goal — ranking fourth and third on the team in those categories, respectively.

England hails from Dripping Springs, Texas where she had an illustrious high school career, including playing three years with the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and being a 2019 U.S. Soccer U18 Women’s National Team training camp participant. 

The Sooners will look for more success in 2021 after a winless 2020 season, with new players and a season of unique experiences to build on.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments