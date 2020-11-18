OU soccer: Cailey England named to All-Big 12 Freshman Team

OU freshman midfielder Cailey England was named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Freshman Team, the Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday.
𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘆 ☝️⚽️England named to All-@Big12Conference Freshman Team.🔗 https://t.co/HpmfK18bgo pic.twitter.com/xJvYZIdR6P— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) November 18, 2020
England started eight of the Sooners nine games on the year. She recorded nine total shots on the season — three of which were on goal — ranking fourth and third on the team in those categories, respectively.
England hails from Dripping Springs, Texas where she had an illustrious high school career, including playing three years with the U.S. Soccer Development Academy and being a 2019 U.S. Soccer U18 Women’s National Team training camp participant.
The Sooners will look for more success in 2021 after a winless 2020 season, with new players and a season of unique experiences to build on.
