OU soccer: Big 12 releases revised 2020 schedule, Sooners to open season against Oklahoma State

The Big 12 released its revised 2020 soccer schedule Tuesday, announcing Oklahoma will open the season against Oklahoma State on Sept. 11 in Norman.
It's 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲‼️Your 2020 #Sooners ⚽️ schedule: 𝟵 games. 𝟵 weeks. Beginning with Bedlam on Sept. 11 🔥#FueltheFire → https://t.co/BayhO9kdz2 pic.twitter.com/egOwxdb4iz— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 25, 2020
Each Big 12 team will play a single round-robin schedule in 2020. Teams are not allowed to play non-conference opponents this fall, while any necessary make-up matches will be played after the season’s conclusion on Nov. 6.
After beginning the 2020 season against the 2019 regular season champion Cowboys, OU will face Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas on Sept. 18 before traveling to Austin, Texas to face Texas on Sept. 25. The Sooners will return to Norman on Oct. 2 to face Texas Tech, followed by another home game against Iowa State on Oct. 9.
OU will head to Manhattan, Kansas for a matchup with Kansas State on Oct. 16 before consecutive home games against West Virginia on Oct. 23 and TCU on Oct. 30. Oklahoma will finish the regular season against Baylor on Nov. 6 in Waco, Texas.
Excitement surrounds Oklahoma’s 2020 season as the Sooners look to replace one of the best players in program history in Kaylee Dao while being led by new head coach Mark Carr. Carr joined the Sooners in January after spending the last six years coaching with the U.S. Soccer Federation.
