You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU RUF/NEKS help Norman move debris amid ice storm

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
RUF/NEKS

OU RUF/NEKS before the Sooners’ game against Kansas State on Sept. 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

According to a Facebook post from Ward 2 Councilmember Joe Carter, the OU RUF/NEKS are helping the Norman community by going out and moving debris to the curbside amid an ice storm that has left around 13,000 people in Norman without power.

"We are coordinating calls for such assistance from our Senior Citizens and our OU Roughnecks to get that debris pulled curbside and cut up when possible," Carter's said in the post. "If you have neighbors in that situation, please send their contact information our way, joe.carter@normanok.gov, and we will get them connected."

Gov. Stitt declared a disaster emergency for 47 counties because of the storm, and Oklahoma Gas & Electric has over 2,000 workers helping in the Oklahoma City metro area to help with power outages.

In his Facebook post, Carter gave out his email, joe.carter@normanok.gov, for anyone to reach out if they know someone who needs assistant with debris from the storm.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments