OU Pro Day: Nick Basquine, Lee Morris, Marcelias Sutton, Parnell Motley impress at pro day

CeeDee Lamb, Kenneth Murray, Neville Gallimore and Jalen Hurts had little to prove Wednesday at OU's Pro Day. All four were participants at the NFL Combine two weeks ago and are expected to be drafted early come April.
But for the other nine guys participating in pro day, it was their only chance to show NFL scouts why they deserve a shot in the league. Wide receivers Nick Basquine and Lee Morris, running back Marcelias Sutton and defensive back Parnell Motley each had their moments Wednesday, showing why they deserve a shot.
Nick Basquine and Lee Morris
Basquine and Morris played a combined 45 games for the Sooners. Both started as walk-ons and earned scholarships partway through their careers after each became key contributors to the team. Wednesday, the two both tested well.
Basquine ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, did 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench and didn't drop a pass in the throwing session with Hurts.
"I think it went pretty well," said Basquine, who caught 46 passes for 647 yards and three touchdowns at OU. "I think you always think that you can do better than what you do, but overall I thought it was a good day ... I persevered through a lot to just to get to this moment, this opportunity. I'm grateful for it, but I'm not satisfied."
Morris ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, did 19 reps of 225 pounds on the bench and made a few big catches on deep throws from Hurts.
"I think I (showcased) my explosiveness. The vertical and broad jumps showed you that," Morris said. "I think that correlated onto the field in my routes and my speed."
Marcelias Sutton
Sutton was maybe the biggest surprise of the day, putting up big numbers on nearly every drill. He tied for the fastest 40-yard dash with a 4.5, had the second-fastest 20-yard shuttle with a 4.45 and did 16 reps on the bench.
Sutton played in only 16 games in two years at Oklahoma, after breaking his leg halfway through the 2018 season. He rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns in his career.
Parnell Motley
Motley was one of the more interesting stories of the day, after surprisingly not being invited to the combine. Motley took advantage of his pro day, running a 4.5 40-yard dash and doing 12 reps on the bench, which have been above average for defensive backs at the combine.
Still, Motley thought he could have been better.
"Overall, I get probably about a B. Could've been better. I was a little rusty in some areas and things like that, but I get about a B+ or B," said Motley, who started three seasons at corner for OU. "I always want to be great at everything I do."
