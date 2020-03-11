OU Pro Day: Live results for all 13 Sooners

Oklahoma has 13 players participating at its Pro Day Wednesday. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Heisman finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore will take part in Pro Day after participating in the NFL Combine.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray said he won't be doing any drills on Wednesday, after already having had a successful NFL Combine. Cornerback Parnell Motley aims to have a big day since he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine.
Follow along with our tracker of all 13 of OU's Pro Day attendees here:
Broad Jump
Nick Basquine: 10'-2"
Dillon Faamatau: DNP
Neville Gallimore: 9'-4"
Jalen Hurts: DNP
CeeDee Lamb: DNP
Kenneth Mann: DNP
A.D. Miller: 10'-4"
Lee Morris: 10'-4"
Parnell Motley: 9'-0"
Marquise Overton: 7'-11"
R.J. Proctor: 8'-5"
Kahlil Haughton: 10'-2"
Marcelias Sutton: 11'-3"
Vertical
Nick Basquine: 35 1/2"
Dillon Faamatau: DNP
Neville Gallimore: 30"
Jalen Hurts: DNP
CeeDee Lamb: DNP
Kenneth Mann: DNP
A.D. Miller: 31 1/2"
Lee Morris: 38"
Parnell Motley: 30"
Marquise Overton: 24 1/2"
R.J. Proctor: 26"
Kahlil Haughton: 32 1/2"
Marcelias Sutton: 40 1/2"
40-Yard Dash
Nick Basquine: 4.50
Dillon Faamatau: DNP
Neville Gallimore: DNP
Jalen Hurts: DNP
CeeDee Lamb: DNP
Kenneth Mann: DNP
A.D. Miller: 4.52
Lee Morris: 4.56
Parnell Motley: 4.50
Marquise Overton: 5.38
R.J. Proctor: 5.52
Kahlil Haughton: 4.52
Marcelias Sutton: 4.50
20-Yard Shuttle
Nick Basquine: 4.50
Dillon Faamatau: DNP
Neville Gallimore: 4.69
Jalen Hurts: DNP
CeeDee Lamb: DNP
Kenneth Mann: DNP
A.D. Miller: 4.52
Lee Morris: 4.44
Parnell Motley: 4.47
Marquise Overton: 5.07
R.J. Proctor: 5.07
Kahlil Haughton: 4.53
Marcelias Sutton: 4.45
3-Cone
Nick Basquine: 7.28
Dillon Faamatau: DNP
Neville Gallimore: DNP
Jalen Hurts: DNP
CeeDee Lamb: DNP
Kenneth Mann: DNP
A.D. Miller: 7.32
Lee Morris: 7.13
Parnell Motley: 7.20
Marquise Overton: 8.32
R.J. Proctor: 8.20
Kahlil Haughton: 7.32
Marcelias Sutton: 7.51
Bench
Nick Basquine: 19
Dillon Faamatau: 19
Neville Gallimore: DNP
Jalen Hurts: DNP
CeeDee Lamb: DNP
Kenneth Mann: 17
A.D. Miller: 13
Lee Morris: 19
Parnell Motley: 12
Marquise Overton: 20
R.J. Proctor: 29
Kahlil Haughton: 13
Marcelias Sutton: 16
