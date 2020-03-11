You are the owner of this article.
OU Pro Day: Live results for all 13 Sooners

Parnell Motley

Senior cornerback Parnell Motley during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16, 2019.

Oklahoma has 13 players participating at its Pro Day Wednesday. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, Heisman finalist quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive lineman Neville Gallimore will take part in Pro Day after participating in the NFL Combine.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray said he won't be doing any drills on Wednesday, after already having had a successful NFL Combine. Cornerback Parnell Motley aims to have a big day since he wasn't invited to the NFL Combine.

Follow along with our tracker of all 13 of OU's Pro Day attendees here:

Broad Jump

Nick Basquine: 10'-2"

Dillon Faamatau: DNP

Neville Gallimore: 9'-4"

Jalen Hurts: DNP

CeeDee Lamb: DNP

Kenneth Mann: DNP

A.D. Miller: 10'-4"

Lee Morris: 10'-4"

Parnell Motley: 9'-0"

Marquise Overton: 7'-11"

R.J. Proctor: 8'-5"

Kahlil Haughton: 10'-2"

Marcelias Sutton: 11'-3"

Vertical

Nick Basquine: 35 1/2"

Dillon Faamatau: DNP

Neville Gallimore: 30"

Jalen Hurts: DNP

CeeDee Lamb: DNP

Kenneth Mann: DNP

A.D. Miller: 31 1/2"

Lee Morris: 38"

Parnell Motley: 30"

Marquise Overton: 24 1/2"

R.J. Proctor: 26"

Kahlil Haughton: 32 1/2"

Marcelias Sutton: 40 1/2"

40-Yard Dash

Nick Basquine: 4.50

Dillon Faamatau: DNP

Neville Gallimore: DNP

Jalen Hurts: DNP

CeeDee Lamb: DNP

Kenneth Mann: DNP

A.D. Miller: 4.52

Lee Morris: 4.56

Parnell Motley: 4.50

Marquise Overton: 5.38

R.J. Proctor: 5.52

Kahlil Haughton: 4.52

Marcelias Sutton: 4.50

20-Yard Shuttle

Nick Basquine: 4.50

Dillon Faamatau: DNP

Neville Gallimore: 4.69

Jalen Hurts: DNP

CeeDee Lamb: DNP

Kenneth Mann: DNP

A.D. Miller: 4.52

Lee Morris: 4.44

Parnell Motley: 4.47

Marquise Overton: 5.07

R.J. Proctor: 5.07

Kahlil Haughton: 4.53

Marcelias Sutton: 4.45

3-Cone

Nick Basquine: 7.28

Dillon Faamatau: DNP

Neville Gallimore: DNP

Jalen Hurts: DNP

CeeDee Lamb: DNP

Kenneth Mann: DNP

A.D. Miller: 7.32

Lee Morris: 7.13

Parnell Motley: 7.20

Marquise Overton: 8.32

R.J. Proctor: 8.20

Kahlil Haughton: 7.32

Marcelias Sutton: 7.51

Bench

Nick Basquine: 19

Dillon Faamatau: 19

Neville Gallimore: DNP

Jalen Hurts: DNP

CeeDee Lamb: DNP

Kenneth Mann: 17

A.D. Miller: 13

Lee Morris: 19

Parnell Motley: 12

Marquise Overton: 20

R.J. Proctor: 29

Kahlil Haughton: 13

Marcelias Sutton: 16

