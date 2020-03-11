OU Pro Day: Jalen Hurts not reminiscing, only looking forward to NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts had a relaxing morning of hanging out with his former teammates.
The former Oklahoma quarterback was all smiles at OU's Pro Day Wednesday morning in the Switzer Training Center, as 13 Sooners participated in measurements, workouts and drills. Hurts was surrounded by 55 NFL personnel (representing 30 teams) and other former Oklahoma athletes such as Kyler Murray and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Hurts was among the spectators, until the event moved to the Everest Training Center just across Jenkins Ave.
In his lone Pro Day event, Hurts divided 69 passes between former OU receivers Nick Basquine, CeeDee Lamb, Lee Morris, A.D. Miller and Marcelias Sutton in a scripted throwing session, and completed 62 of those attempts.
His workout started with throws from midfield, where he showed off short and deep passes, and the range gradually got closer to the end zone, where Hurts finished with 5-yard pass drills. Hurts threw 10 passes from the 5-yard line, 10 from the 20-yard line and 49 from midfield, where he put an emphasis on throws that forced above-average ball placement and passes on the run.
Overall, Hurts had three overthrows on deep passes from midfield, with the other missed passes coming from drops from the receivers. Arguably his best pass of the day came from a throw on the run to Miller over his shoulder from midfield, which caught Miller in stride right before he reached the endzone.
Hurts’ best ball of the day so far goes to AD Miller. He’s 40/45 right now. pic.twitter.com/zNp7WKEECu— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) March 11, 2020
"I would say (he's improved) with placement of the ball, where it's going and leading his receivers," Morris said on Wednesday. "Sometimes, we had to stop for the ball and things like that, but he led us more consistently today.
"He had a really strong arm and there were a nice couple deep balls ... He showed off his arm and we showed off our speed."
Hurts said in a press conference after Pro Day that he's been working on his throwing in Atlanta over the past few months with his throwing coach, Quincy Avery. Coming back to Norman on Wednesday, Hurts showcased his offseason training, putting emphasis on his ability to make difficult passes. His receivers noticed a difference in the three months they've been apart.
" ... You could just see a lot of improvement from his training and just the confidence he has in himself," Basquine said. "Just his throwing mechanics and everything like that, you could see an improved player."
Hurts' performance on Wednesday was also a message that he's only meant to be a quarterback. Of all the teams that Hurts and Riley have talked to, they've only been interested in him being in their backfield. Whether Hurts would stay as a quarterback at the next level has been a topic of discussion since the end of his college career. Riley says it's never come up from NFL personnel.
“I’ve spoken with a lot of teams about him and I have not had one question about it," Riley said. "I think Jalen’s going to be a quarterback and I think 99 percent of the teams, if not all — 100 percent of the teams that are interested in him are to be a quarterback, and that’s it.”
But one thing that scouts can't stop themselves from wanting to know more about is his unique college career, playing at Alabama and Oklahoma and winning conference championships in the SEC and the Big 12. He has wins in the Iron Bowl and the Red River Showdown, and finished his college career as a Heisman finalist.
Hurts finished 69.7 percent of his passes in his lone season with the Sooners — good enough for No. 6 in the Football Bowl Subdivision for the 2019-20 season — and 65.1 percent in his entire college career. Oklahoma was Hurts' chance to regain the starting quarterback spot after losing it at Alabama, and threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns.
When Hurts meets with NFL teams, he says his story alone has drawn a lot of interest. His throwing session Wednesday was for him to showcase what can't be seen on film, but can only be seen in person.
“I think there are a lot of people that are intrigued and interested in me as a quarterback," Hurts said. "I just try to go in there and be myself and be the person I am, get on the board, talk about whatever it is and answer the questions that they have for me.
“You have to go in person to see and just feel it and sense it. ... I just hoped they watched it and enjoyed it. For me, I just wanted to go out there and spin the ball well and be fast and have a good tempo and rhythm with my feet, and just have a good day. I think I did that today.”
Instead of being nostalgic about his last collegiate season being behind him, Hurts was adamant on looking ahead, even stating that he's never worn any of his college championship rings. He's only looking forward, and for right now, the next stop is the NFL.
“Maybe when I hang my cleats up when it’s all said and done. Right now, I’m attacking," Hurts said. “It’s something for later on down the line. ... That time will come.”
