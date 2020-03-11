OU Pro Day: CeeDee Lamb knows he's more than ready for the NFL

CeeDee Lamb ran out-route down the west sideline of the Everest Center as 55 NFL scouts zeroed in on him.
As he often did in his three years playing for OU, he easily made the catch with both feet in-bounds, but nearly took out Shane Beamer's wife, Emily, who was standing near the sideline.
"I wasn't going to hit you," Lamb said to Beamer. "Don't worry."
Lamb was his usual self Wednesday at OU's Pro Day — cool, calm and collected. He made catching a football look easy, which is why he's considered maybe the best wide receiver in a loaded 2020 NFL Draft.
Wednesday was nothing new for Lamb, who excelled at the NFL Combine just two weeks ago.
"I felt pretty confident going in. Just realizing I'm in a home environment, kind of understanding my surroundings. Just being back here felt pretty good, (I) felt at home," said Lamb, who caught 173 catches for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in three seasons at OU. "It took a lot of preparation for sure. But I've never been a guy to test well at all. ... But when you put a football or a pigskin on the field between them hashes ...
"Just playing the game I love."
Lamb caught around 20 passes from his former Sooner teammate Jalen Hurts, dropping just two with both passes being a tad overthrown. He shined in the red zone, making a catch on a fade pass in the back of the end zone.
CeeDee Lamb.Specimen. Athlete. Whatever adjective you want to use. pic.twitter.com/8Yy1penZA5— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) March 11, 2020
He made a similar grab at the combine.
We see you, CeeDee 👀 #NFLCombine@_CeeDeeThree | @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/16Eo8rirdp— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
Lamb as been making these types of catches all his life, says his youth football coach Darrick Reed.
"His athletic ability and hand-eye coordination has always been just phenomenal," said Reed, who helped raise Lamb. "He was just so smooth and confident in his ability. Pressure doesn't affect him and I think that's one of the reasons he's been so successful. He wants to be the guy that makes the play to win the game."
From day one at Oklahoma, Lamb was a standout. Former teammate Parnell Motley recalls the first day of fall camp of Lamb's freshman season, when he showed a hint of what he would one day become.
"Jordan Thomas, our senior corner that year, was on him man-to-man," said Motley, who also participated in Wednesday's Pro Day. "CeeDee jumped over him and came down with the ball. I was like 'Damn, that boy can get up.'"
Lamb's athleticism has never been a problem. The one trait scouts might have doubted was Lamb's speed, but after his 4.50-second 40-yard dash at the combine that should silence the doubters.
"He's got to be the No. 1 receiver, and there's some good receivers in this class," Reed said. "I believe what he did at the combine and Pro Day, he's got to be the No. 1 guy."
Lamb is expected to be the first receiver taken in the draft on April 23. Guys like former Alabama wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III are also eyeing that top spot. Right now, multiple mock drafts have Lamb going No. 8 to the Arizona Cardinals and reuniting with former OU quarterback Kyler Murray, who Lamb said he'd be excited to play with again.
But for Lamb, he doesn't care where or when he goes. It'll just be a dream come true.
"This is something that CeeDee and his family have worked their whole life for," Reed said. "From when CeeDee was just a young kid, this was his dream. And fulfilling that destiny for CeeDee and for his family, would be huge."
Lamb said he plans to attend the draft and already has his outfit picked out, but won't reveal what it'll be. But what he does know is, when that time comes and he walks across the stage in Las Vegas to shake NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's hand while repping his new team's hat, the tears will be flowing.
"I'll probably have tears of joy for sure," Lamb said. "Grateful for this opportunity. You only live this once. I'm excited, that's kind of all the words I have."
For now, Lamb's going to take things a day at a time. And next on his list Wednesday is a long nap.
"I got a couple meetings (with teams)," Lamb said casually with a smirk. "Other than that, I'm going to go lay down."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.