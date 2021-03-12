You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Pro Day 2021: Final results for all 8 Sooners competing

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners celebrate

The Sooners celebrate with senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson after scoring a touchdown during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against Florida at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has eight players participating in its Pro Day on Friday.

Among them are third-team AP All-American lineman Creed Humphrey, OU's leading rusher from last season in Rhamondre Stevenson and second-team All-Big 12 selections in defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and cornerback Tre Brown. 

Cornerback Tre Norwood, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and undrafted free agents from last season in defensive linemen Dillon Faamatau and Kenneth Mann round out the participants list.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NFL Combine was canceled. Instead, players will compete at their individual pro days with their college team. 

40-Yard Dash

Tre Norwood: 4.58

Creed Humphrey: 5.09

Rhamondre Stevenson: 4.63

Tre Brown: 4.40

Ronnie Perkins: 4.74

Adrian Ealy: 5.38

Dillon Faamatau: 5.35

Kenneth Mann: DNP

Vertical

Tre Norwood: 33 1/2"

Creed Humphrey: 33"

Rhamondre Stevenson: 31 1/2"

Tre Brown: 38"

Ronnie Perkins: 32"

Adrian Ealy: 24 1/2"

Dillon Faamatau: 24 1/2"

Kenneth Mann: DNP

Broad

Tre Norwood: 10'- 3"

Creed Humphrey: 9'- 4"

Rhamondre Stevenson: 9'-4"

Tre Brown: 10'-3"

Ronnie Perkins: 9'-7"

Adrian Ealy: 8'-8"

Dillon Faamatau: 8'-4"

Kenneth Mann: DNP

20-Yard Shuttle

Tre Norwood: 4.50

Creed Humphrey: 4.46

Rhamondre Stevenson: 4.47

Tre Brown: 4.27

Ronnie Perkins: 4.78

Adrian Ealy: 4.93

Dillon Faamatau: 5.15

Kenneth Mann: DNP

3-Cone

Tre Norwood: 7.68

Creed Humphrey: 7.54

Rhamondre Stevenson: 7.02

Tre Brown: 7.08

Ronnie Perkins: DNP

Adrian Ealy: 8.80

Dillon Faamatau: 8.58

Kenneth Mann: DNP

Bench

Tre Norwood: 12

Creed Humphrey: 29

Rhamondre Stevenson: 15

Tre Brown: 13

Ronnie Perkins: 25

Adrian Ealy: 18

Dillon Faamatau: 22

Kenneth Mann: DNP

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He currently covers OU men's basketball and has previously covered OU softball and soccer.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments