OU Pro Day 2021: Final results for all 8 Sooners competing

Oklahoma has eight players participating in its Pro Day on Friday.
Among them are third-team AP All-American lineman Creed Humphrey, OU's leading rusher from last season in Rhamondre Stevenson and second-team All-Big 12 selections in defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and cornerback Tre Brown.
Cornerback Tre Norwood, offensive lineman Adrian Ealy and undrafted free agents from last season in defensive linemen Dillon Faamatau and Kenneth Mann round out the participants list.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NFL Combine was canceled. Instead, players will compete at their individual pro days with their college team.
40-Yard Dash
Tre Norwood: 4.58
Creed Humphrey: 5.09
Rhamondre Stevenson: 4.63
Tre Brown: 4.40
Ronnie Perkins: 4.74
Adrian Ealy: 5.38
Dillon Faamatau: 5.35
Kenneth Mann: DNP
Vertical
Tre Norwood: 33 1/2"
Creed Humphrey: 33"
Rhamondre Stevenson: 31 1/2"
Tre Brown: 38"
Ronnie Perkins: 32"
Adrian Ealy: 24 1/2"
Dillon Faamatau: 24 1/2"
Kenneth Mann: DNP
Broad
Tre Norwood: 10'- 3"
Creed Humphrey: 9'- 4"
Rhamondre Stevenson: 9'-4"
Tre Brown: 10'-3"
Ronnie Perkins: 9'-7"
Adrian Ealy: 8'-8"
Dillon Faamatau: 8'-4"
Kenneth Mann: DNP
20-Yard Shuttle
Tre Norwood: 4.50
Creed Humphrey: 4.46
Rhamondre Stevenson: 4.47
Tre Brown: 4.27
Ronnie Perkins: 4.78
Adrian Ealy: 4.93
Dillon Faamatau: 5.15
Kenneth Mann: DNP
3-Cone
Tre Norwood: 7.68
Creed Humphrey: 7.54
Rhamondre Stevenson: 7.02
Tre Brown: 7.08
Ronnie Perkins: DNP
Adrian Ealy: 8.80
Dillon Faamatau: 8.58
Kenneth Mann: DNP
Bench
Tre Norwood: 12
Creed Humphrey: 29
Rhamondre Stevenson: 15
Tre Brown: 13
Ronnie Perkins: 25
Adrian Ealy: 18
Dillon Faamatau: 22
Kenneth Mann: DNP
