OU men's tennis: Sooners win 14 matches in Big 6 Fall Invite

The Oklahoma men’s tennis team traveled to Fort Worth over the weekend to compete in the Big 6 Fall Invitational against Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, and TCU, and picked up 14 wins during the tournament.
On day one of the tournament, which spanned from Nov. 6-8, the Sooners picked up three singles wins. Junior Mason Beiler beat Texas’ Siem Woldeab in three sets. Freshman Sooner Welsh Hotard also beat a Longhorn in three sets, defeating Eshan Talluri. Oklahoma junior Matt Rodriguez beat Texas Tech’s Justin Bloss in two sets, 6-3 and 6-1.
During day two, the Sooners picked up two wins in doubles and three singles wins. The doubles team of sophomore Justin Schlageter and Hotard beat the Texas Tech team of Isaac Arevalo and Connor Johnson, 8-3. Beiler and Rodriguez teamed up to beat TCU’s Jake Fearnley and Eduardo Roldan, 8-5.
In singles on day two, graduate student Jonathan Sheehy beat Franco Ribero from Texas Tech in three sets. OU’s Hotard beat Texas Tech’s Bloss 6-3 and 6-4. Finally, Oklahoma’s Rodriguez beat TCU’s Max Kurzban in three sets going 4-6, 6-2 and 6-1.
The Sooners ended the final day of the tournament with four singles and two doubles wins. Hotard went 3-0 in the tournament, defeating TCU’s Kurzban in two sets. Freshman Nathan Han beat Texas Tech’s Ilgiz Valiev in three sets. OU’s Schlageter defeated Texas’ Chih Chi Huang, 7-6 and 7-5. Oklahoma sophomore Alex Martinez beat Baylor’s Sven Lah, 6-4 and 7-6.
In doubles, Beiler and Rodriguez teamed up to beat the Longhorn pair of Nevin Arimilli and Eshan Talluri, 8-7. Sooners Han and Sheehy defeated TCU’s Fearnley and OSU’s Etienne Donnet 8-3.
"It's been great to get our guys three tournaments this fall against Big 12 teams," Crowell said. "We are very appreciative to everyone who helped make this fall happen for us during these uncertain times."
The Sooners will play next in January, with an official schedule set to be released at a later date.
"Our guys continued to improve and gain confidence throughout the fall," OU head coach Nick Crowell said. "We are excited about this next chapter and getting ready for the spring season and look forward to seeing this team grow on a daily basis."
