OU men's tennis: Sooners win 11 matches in Fort Worth round robin tournament

Oklahoma’s men’s tennis team traveled to Fort Worth, Texas this weekend to play Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M and TCU.
Over the weekend, the Sooners added 11 wins to their previous 18 wins at the Lakes Tennis Invitational back in September.
The round robin style tournament began on Friday with the Sooners picking up five wins. In doubles, Oklahoma added two of those wins. Sophomore Alex Martinez and senior Max Stewart defeated TCU’s Jake Fearnley and Juan Martín 8-5.
Freshman Nathan Han and graduate student Jonathan Sheehy beat Luc Fomba and Max Kurzban from TCU, 8-5. In doubles the Sooners took two losses when the Longhorns’ Woldeab and Holden beat OU senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Mason Beiler. Oklahoma junior Matt Rodriguez and sophomore Justin Schlageter also took a loss from Longhorns Braswell and Bullard, 8-5.
In singles, Han took the win from Baylor’s Nick Stachowiak in two sets, 6-4 and 6-1. Schlageter defeated Kurzban and freshman Welsh Hotard defeated Sebastian Nothhaft in three sets. The Sooners lost five matches on day one of the tournament in singles.
Beiler was beaten by TCU’s Fomba and Van Emburgh lost in two sets to TCU’s Fearnley. Rodriguez also suffered losses to TCU’s Martín, 6-4 and 6-3. Baylor took two wins from the Sooners with Martinez coming up short in the third set against Baylor’s Charlie Broom. Finn Bass from Baylor defeated Sheehy 6-1 and 6-3.
On Saturday, the Sooners picked up one win in doubles and three in singles. Doubles team Schlageter and Van Emburgh defeated Baylor team Broom and Stachowiak 8-6. Day two of the tournament resulted in three losses in doubles for the Sooners.
Rodriguez and Beiler lost to TCU’s Roldan and Texas’s Allen, 8-3. Han and Sheehy lost to Noah Schachter and Stefan Storch from Texas A&M, 8-3, and Martinez and Hotard lost to Bass and Nothhaft from Baylor, 8-6.
In singles, OU’s Rodriguez and Hotard beat their Longhorn opponents Leighton Allen and Nevin Armili, respectively, in two sets each. Beiler defeated Texas’s Cleeve Harper in three sets, 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5.
The Sooners lost four Red River Showdown matches in singles. Braswell beat Martinez, Siem Woldeab beat Han and Huang defeated Schlageter in two sets each. Longhorn Jacob Bullard took Sheehy down in three sets. Sooner Van Emburgh lost to Finn Bass from Baylor going 6-4 in both sets.
On the final day of the tournament, the Sooners went 0-3 in doubles. The Longhorns beat OU teams of Van Emburgh and Schlageter, Martinez and Hotard, and Han and Sheehy. On Sunday the Sooners picked up two wins in singles Bedlam matches. Martinez defeated Oklahoma State’s Emile Hudd in three sets and Han beat Oklahoma State’s Etienne Donnet 6-0 and 6-1.
Texas A&M beat OU in four singles matches. Beiler lost to Noah Schachter and Schlageter was defeated by Stefan Storch in three sets each. Oklahoma’s Van Emburgh and Rodriguez lost to Barnaby Smith and Pierce Rollins in two sets each. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs' Eduardo Roldan beat Hotard, 6-3 and 6-0.
In total, the Sooners added 11 wins and 23 losses over the weekend. The next event on the Sooners’ schedule is Nov. 6-8 at the Big 12 Individual Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.
