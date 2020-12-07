You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's tennis: Sooners to compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Head Coach Nick Crowell

Men's tennis head coach Nick Crowell watches the Sooners play Michigan. The Sooners beat Michigan 4-1 in the Jan. 28, 2017, match in the Headington Family Tennis Center.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

On Monday, the Oklahoma men’s tennis team released the first update to its schedule for the spring 2021 semester, announcing it will attend the 2020 ITA Kickoff Weekend.

The Sooners will travel to Fort Worth for the event Jan. 25–26. It'll be the Sooners’ 10th consecutive trip to the ITA Kickoff tournament.

The winner of the tournament will earn a bid to the 2021 National Indoor Championships. Oklahoma will face No. 7 TCU, No. 12 Wake Forest and No. 42 Denver for that bid. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments