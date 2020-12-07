OU men's tennis: Sooners to compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend

On Monday, the Oklahoma men’s tennis team released the first update to its schedule for the spring 2021 semester, announcing it will attend the 2020 ITA Kickoff Weekend.
For the 10th straight year, the #Sooners are set for #ITAKickOff!OU will head to Fort Worth Jan. 25 in a pod that includes host and No. 7 TCU, No. 12 Wake Forest, #42 Denver with the winner earning a bid to the 2021 National Indoor Championships.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/JgS5ALRkwh— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) December 7, 2020
The Sooners will travel to Fort Worth for the event Jan. 25–26. It'll be the Sooners’ 10th consecutive trip to the ITA Kickoff tournament.
The winner of the tournament will earn a bid to the 2021 National Indoor Championships. Oklahoma will face No. 7 TCU, No. 12 Wake Forest and No. 42 Denver for that bid.
