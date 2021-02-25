OU men's tennis: Sooners' Thursday home match against Louisiana postponed

Oklahoma’s match against Louisiana scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Thursday in Norman has been postponed, the program announced.
𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙙𝙪𝙡𝙚 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚Today's match with Louisiana has been postponed. https://t.co/JrAiOcUjdw— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) February 25, 2021
It’s unknown at this time what has caused the postponement or if the match will be rescheduled. The match is OU’s first postponed event during the 2021 season.
The Sooners are currently 6-4 on the season and coming off a 6-1 win over in-state rival Tulsa on Sunday. As of right now, their next scheduled match is at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 against Arizona St. The Sun Devils are 6-1 on the season. That match can be viewed on Playsight.
