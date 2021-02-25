You are the owner of this article.
OU men's tennis: Sooners' Thursday home match against Louisiana postponed

  • Updated
Head Coach Nick Crowell

Men's tennis head coach Nick Crowell watches the Sooners play Michigan. The Sooners beat Michigan 4-1 in the Jan. 28, 2017, match in the Headington Family Tennis Center.

 Noor Eemaan/The Daily

Oklahoma’s match against Louisiana scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on Thursday in Norman has been postponed, the program announced.

It’s unknown at this time what has caused the postponement or if the match will be rescheduled. The match is OU’s first postponed event during the 2021 season.

The Sooners are currently 6-4 on the season and coming off a 6-1 win over in-state rival Tulsa on Sunday. As of right now, their next scheduled match is at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, March 5 against Arizona St. The Sun Devils are 6-1 on the season. That match can be viewed on Playsight.

